Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.94.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.50 to C$70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN traded up C$0.29 on Tuesday, hitting C$53.94. 861,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,339. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$51.44 and a 1-year high of C$62.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

