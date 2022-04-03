Cardano (ADA) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.12 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002545 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion and approximately $1.12 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.33 or 0.00211941 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001045 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00035048 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00025658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.12 or 0.00420563 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00056071 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.