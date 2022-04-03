Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.10.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $48,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.11.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

