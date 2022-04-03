CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.15% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,128,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,693,000 after acquiring an additional 105,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,355,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after acquiring an additional 129,495 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $24.85.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.65%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.