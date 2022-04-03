Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$302.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CJT has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$226.73.

Shares of CJT opened at C$182.00 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$144.14 and a 52-week high of C$214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$173.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$178.55. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 19.14.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 7.2300004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

