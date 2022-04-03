CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 39.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 89,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

