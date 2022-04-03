Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

CASS stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.71. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $48.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 112.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 134,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,369 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 40.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,422 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

