Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Down 18.5% in March

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 545,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 729,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of CBIO stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a market cap of $20.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 106.12% and a negative net margin of 1,248.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,531,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

