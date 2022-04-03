Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.22.

CAT stock opened at $219.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,021,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

