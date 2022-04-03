CBC.network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $96,769.00 (CBC)

CBC.network (CBC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One CBC.network coin can now be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CBC.network has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and $96,769.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00038473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00108802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

