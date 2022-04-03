CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.62.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $232,038.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,222 shares of company stock worth $936,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the third quarter valued at $209,000.

CBIZ Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.