CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.62.
In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $232,038.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,222 shares of company stock worth $936,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the third quarter valued at $209,000.
CBIZ Company Profile (Get Rating)
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
