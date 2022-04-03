Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,478,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Celsius by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $791,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,779. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.42 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.56. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $110.22.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

