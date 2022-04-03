Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CELU stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. 188,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55. Celularity has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Get Celularity alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELU. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celularity by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Celularity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.