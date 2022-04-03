CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 284,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,790,510 shares.The stock last traded at $3.23 and had previously closed at $3.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

Get CEMIG alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.