Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Position Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $73,756,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 48,992.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 810,827 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,215,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 102.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 167,562 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 434.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 70,766 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

