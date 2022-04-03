Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a market cap of $985.00 million, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cerus has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $8.06.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 41.55% and a negative return on equity of 63.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $133,413.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 165,021 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $831,705.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 624,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,804. Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 1,377.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 615,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 573,420 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,816 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 403,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

