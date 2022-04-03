ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $815.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $815.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $836.00 million and the lowest is $795.90 million. ChampionX reported sales of $684.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $117,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,092 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,060,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,381,000 after acquiring an additional 968,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after acquiring an additional 946,759 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.91. 1,275,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,487. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 2.99. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

