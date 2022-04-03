Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 115.64% and a negative net margin of 16.33%.
CHRA traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $4.21. 150,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,325. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.
Charah Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.
