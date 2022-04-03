Charter Trust Co. Sells 1,745 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 171,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

NYSE PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. The company has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

