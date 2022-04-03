Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 113.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

