Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Evercore ISI

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Piper Sandler cut Chewy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chewy by 3,636.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Chewy by 76.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

