Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.85), Fidelity Earnings reports. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

NASDAQ CSSE traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.49. 2,972,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.59. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1,035.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 59,960 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 325.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 698.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

