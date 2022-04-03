China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE:CGA opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

