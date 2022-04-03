China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSE:CGA opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $17.73.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%.
About China Green Agriculture (Get Rating)
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Green Agriculture (CGA)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.