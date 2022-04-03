China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
ZNH has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut China Southern Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.
China Southern Airlines stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.35. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03.
About China Southern Airlines (Get Rating)
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Southern Airlines (ZNH)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.