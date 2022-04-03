China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ZNH has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut China Southern Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

China Southern Airlines stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.35. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

