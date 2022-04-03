Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($1.01). Cimpress posted earnings per share of ($1.50) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.36 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Cimpress stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.84. The company had a trading volume of 64,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,850. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.95. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $122.30. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,398,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,891,000 after acquiring an additional 69,366 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cimpress by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cimpress by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cimpress by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

