Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.75.
NASDAQ CRUS traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $83.97. 523,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $95.84.
In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,487 over the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth about $137,672,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,916,000 after acquiring an additional 716,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,543,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,122.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 421,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 195,304.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 224,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
