Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.75.

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $83.97. 523,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $548.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,487 over the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth about $137,672,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,916,000 after acquiring an additional 716,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,543,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,122.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 421,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 195,304.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 224,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

