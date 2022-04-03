Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Cisco Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 54,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Tobam increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

