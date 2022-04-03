Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,465,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,508,986. The firm has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.2% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 477,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.