Citigroup Trims Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Target Price to $27.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expensify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

EXFY stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.26. 669,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,988. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.13. Expensify has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $51.06.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). Research analysts predict that Expensify will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $39,599,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. OpenView Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,115,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

