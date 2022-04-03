Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives $54.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

CFG stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,205,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 118,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

