Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Civeo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $93,975.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,540 shares of company stock worth $2,306,389 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 82.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVEO traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. 16,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Civeo has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.75 million, a PE ratio of -156.73, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 3.31.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

