Civitas 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $28.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $51,444.03 and approximately $28.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civitas has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015904 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001178 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,536,808 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars.

