Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLAR. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Get Clarus alerts:

CLAR opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $862.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.95. Clarus has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,033,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 193,267 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,438,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 506,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus (Get Rating)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.