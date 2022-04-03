Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.33. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $742.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth $54,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

