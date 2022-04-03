ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Up 23.5% in March

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1,805.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 128.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Shares of CEM stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (Get Rating)

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

