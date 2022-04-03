ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.65 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.95.
About ClearSign Technologies (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
