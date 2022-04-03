ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.65 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth about $193,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

