Clive Thomas Johnson Sells 196,598 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 196,598 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.79, for a total transaction of C$1,138,302.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,032,765.58.

Shares of BTO opened at C$5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.53. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.03.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$663.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$657.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTO shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

