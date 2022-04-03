Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $148.31.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.36. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.