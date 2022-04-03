CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.77.

Shares of CME opened at $239.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

