CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

CCNE stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $442.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.60 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.15%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $66,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson bought 4,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $196,236 in the last 90 days. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in CNB Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CNB Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 222.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

