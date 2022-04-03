CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE CNO opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

