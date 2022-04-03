Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Codexis in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Codexis’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Codexis stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. Codexis has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Codexis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

