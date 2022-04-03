Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CVLY stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $208.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.64. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 16.65%.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,362.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,323 shares of company stock worth $94,470. 4.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,630 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 169,460 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,399,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 48,970 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.