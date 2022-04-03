Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CDE. TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.78. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Routledge bought 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,295,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after buying an additional 443,410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 347,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 24.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 58,975 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,181,000 after purchasing an additional 237,918 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining (Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

