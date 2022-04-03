Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Coffee stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.23. Coffee has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $6.28.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter.
Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coffee (JVA)
