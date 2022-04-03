Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.23. Coffee has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $6.28.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

