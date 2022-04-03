Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.20.

CGNX stock opened at $78.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.57.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Cognex by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

