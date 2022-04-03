CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CohBar in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CohBar stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.52. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CohBar by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37,858 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar during the third quarter worth about $86,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 41.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

