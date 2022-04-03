Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on June 30th

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

LDP opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $27.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after buying an additional 46,285 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $599,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

