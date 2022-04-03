Coin Artist Market Capitalization Achieves $503,313.59 (COIN)

Coin Artist (COIN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $503,313.59 and approximately $591.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist (COIN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

