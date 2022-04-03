Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 63,898 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,668 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $44,168,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,137 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,003 shares of company stock worth $2,947,920.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.96. 2,975,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,396. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.12 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.05.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.